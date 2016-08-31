Woman, 27, extorts $10,000, claiming she's underage sex victim

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for extorting more than $10,000 from a sex partner by telling him afterward that she was 15, even though she was 25 at the time.

The Herald-Mail reported that Whitney Doleman, now 27, was sentenced Tuesday in Hagerstown.

The victim told police he and Doleman met on a website called Plenty of Fish and had sex at his apartment in January 2015.

He said she contacted him later and demanded $500 in hush money. Police estimate he paid her $10,255 over several months, mostly at face-to-face meetings.

The victim also alleged that Doleman had a male accomplice who posed as a police officer in a series of threatening telephone calls. Police were unable to identify him.