Tropical Storm Hermine forms in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hermine has formed from a system swirling in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Miami-based center said a hurricane hunter plane has determined that a tropical depression strengthened Wednesday into the named storm, and Hermine now boasts top sustained winds of 40 mph.

It says Hermine is centered about 415 miles west-southwest of Tampa, Fla., and is drifting at 2 mph toward the north.

The center said the tropical storm should turn more toward the northeast with increasing speed Thursday and is on a forecast track that would approach the northwest Florida coast about Thursday afternoon.