Super Quiz: Library and Information Science
Posted: August 31, 2016 at 1:43 a.m.
A section giving extra details at the end of a book
Passing off the work of others as your own
A set of copies of a book that are published at the same time
A document granting exclusive right to publish and sell literary or musical work
Roget's is the most famous reference book of this type.
A place in which historical documents and other records are preserved
An identification marker used in libraries to categorize and locate books
A short note recognizing a source of information or a quoted passage
This system for classifying books and other materials is abbreviated to DDC.
Answers
Appendix
Plagiarism
Edition
Copyright
Thesaurus
Archive
Call number
Citation
Dewey Decimal Classification
