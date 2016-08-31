Super Quiz: Library and Information Science

A section giving extra details at the end of a book

Passing off the work of others as your own

A set of copies of a book that are published at the same time

A document granting exclusive right to publish and sell literary or musical work

Roget's is the most famous reference book of this type.

A place in which historical documents and other records are preserved

An identification marker used in libraries to categorize and locate books

A short note recognizing a source of information or a quoted passage