Super Quiz: Library and Information Science

Posted: August 31, 2016 at 1:43 a.m.

  1. A section giving extra details at the end of a book

  2. Passing off the work of others as your own

  3. A set of copies of a book that are published at the same time

  4. A document granting exclusive right to publish and sell literary or musical work

  5. Roget's is the most famous reference book of this type.

  6. A place in which historical documents and other records are preserved

  7. An identification marker used in libraries to categorize and locate books

  8. A short note recognizing a source of information or a quoted passage

  9. This system for classifying books and other materials is abbreviated to DDC.

Answers

  1. Appendix

  2. Plagiarism

  3. Edition

  4. Copyright

  5. Thesaurus

  6. Archive

  7. Call number

  8. Citation

  9. Dewey Decimal Classification

