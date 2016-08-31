Second medical marijuana proposal OK'd for Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas election officials have approved a second measure legalizing medical marijuana for the November ballot.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office Wednesday verified supporters of the proposed constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for some patients because they turned in more than enough signatures to qualify. Backers of the proposal turned in 97,284 signatures from registered voters, more than the 84,859 needed to earn a spot on the ballot.

Martin's office last month approved a competing medical marijuana proposal for the ballot, and opponents of that measure have asked the state Supreme Court to block any votes on that proposal.

Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana in 2012.

