Phoenix-area sheriff beats out 3, faces old foe

PHOENIX -- The sheriff for metropolitan Phoenix trounced three rivals Tuesday to win his Republican primary as he faces legal trouble stemming from his immigration patrols.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio easily beat former Buckeye Police Chief Dan Saban and two lesser-known Republicans. Arpaio has raised a staggering amount of money for a local sheriff's race -- $11.3 million and counting, most from people living in other states.

The 84-year-old lawman moves on to face the race's Democrat, retired Phoenix police 0fficer Paul Penzone, in the Nov. 8 general election. Penzone lost the 2012 sheriff's race by 6 percentage points.

Arpaio is seeking a seventh term as he experiences the worst legal trouble in his career.

Over the past four years, a federal judge has ruled that Arpaio's officers racially profiled Hispanics during traffic stops, and the sheriff was found in civil contempt of court for defying court orders in the case.

The judge recently recommended that Arpaio face criminal prosecution over the contempt case for prolonging his immigration patrols months after the court ordered them stopped. He could be sent to jail if he is found in violation of criminal contempt-of-court charges.

The sheriff has been criticized for saddling taxpayers with huge legal bills by creating contentious immigration and jail policies that were later challenged in court. The taxpayer costs from the racial-profiling case alone are projected to reach $54 million by next summer.

Arpaio has thrown his support this year behind Donald Trump and stumped for the GOP nominee during his visits to Arizona. The sheriff is to speak before Trump does today as the presidential candidate delivers an immigration speech in Phoenix

