On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: This counselor I've been going to tells me I shouldn't feel guilty over some of the things I've done, because everyone does them. And anyway, she says that what's wrong for one person isn't necessarily wrong for someone else. But I still feel guilty. Why?

-- L.T.

DEAR L.T.: The reason you feel guilty is because you are guilty. In fact, we all are guilty if we measure ourselves by God's standard, which is nothing less than perfection. The Bible bluntly says, "There is no one righteous, not even one. ... There is no one who does good, not even one" (Romans 3:10,12).

I know that it's possible for someone to have undeserved feelings of guilt. When parents, for example, constantly demand that their children be perfect, and refuse to express any love for them until they've measured up, they may grow up feeling guilty because they've failed. In reality, their parents were the ones who failed. The Bible says, "Fathers, do not embitter your children, or they will become discouraged" (Colossians 3:21).

But we all are guilty in God's eyes, whether we feel guilty or not. This is why the most important thing you can do is to turn to Jesus Christ and by faith ask Him to come into your life. He loves you so much that He gave His life for you. Put your faith and confidence in Him, and thank Him for His gift of forgiveness. The Bible says, "He forgave us all our sins" (Colossians 2:13).

Then ask God to lead you to a counselor who can help you with whatever problems you're having, someone who knows God's Word can be trusted, and can help you live by its truth. As the Bible says, "Every word of God is flawless" (Proverbs 30:5).

