Names and faces

• Rick Perry was a longtime Texas governor and a two-time presidential candidate. But can he two-step in his signature cowboy boots? America is about to find out. Perry, paired with professional dancer Emma Slater, tweeted Tuesday that he will appear on season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. While running for president, Perry scoffed at eventual GOP nominee Donald Trump's reality show, only to now join one. Another Texas politico, former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2009. Others in the new cast include Olympian Ryan Lochte, 32, whose Olympic showing this summer was eclipsed by conflicting accounts of an altercation at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro. Lochte will be partnering with ballroom veteran Cheryl Burke. "I'm definitely really excited. This is completely new for me," Lochte said when the cast was announced on Good Morning America on Tuesday. "I think it's time for me to hang up the Speedo and put on my dancing shoes and get in that ballroom." Another Rio Olympian, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, will also be joining the cast. Others on the competition show when it resumes Sept. 12 include reality star Amber Rose; rapper-turned-DIY Channel star Vanilla Ice -- a.k.a. Robert Van Winkle; former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson Jr.; Disney Channel alum Jake T. Austin; actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch; IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe; country star and One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer; singer and producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds; actress Marilu Henner; and Little Women: LA star Terra Jole .

• A judge in Nashville, Tenn., dismissed pop star Taylor Swift as a potential juror in an aggravated-rape and kidnapping case, Davidson County district attorney general spokesman Ken Whitehouse said. "She asked to be left off out of concern for an upcoming trial in Denver where she was -- she used the term 'groped' -- by a fan at a meet-and-greet," Whitehouse said Monday. Swift told the judge she would be more than willing to serve on a jury in any other type of case, he said. In the Denver case, Swift filed a counterclaim last year after former radio host David Muller sued her, saying he lost his job after a member of Swift's security team falsely accused him of grabbing the singer's buttocks backstage during a 2013 photo session. Muller said the person who assaulted Swift was actually one of his superiors. Swift's counterclaim states, "Ms. Swift knows exactly who committed the assault." Before Swift was dismissed from the jury pool, she took time to chat and take selfies with other potential jurors.

A Section on 08/31/2016