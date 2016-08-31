Mom convicted of withholding son's medicine to change plea

SALEM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman convicted of withholding potentially life-saving medications from her cancer-stricken son is back in court for a change of plea hearing.

Kristen LaBrie, who spent five years behind bars after being convicted in 2011 of attempted murder, assault and battery and reckless child endangerment, was granted a new trial by the state's highest court in March, which ruled her defense attorney was ineffective.

The Supreme Judicial Court granted the new trial on the attempted murder charge, threw out the assault and battery charge, and upheld the reckless endangerment charge.

She was released from prison after the ruling.

The change of plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Her son, Jeremy Fraser, was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma at age 7 and died at age 9 in 2009.