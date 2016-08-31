Board: Miss Arkansas pageant moving to Little Rock after 58 years in Hot Springs

Savvy Shields, Miss Arkansas 2016, will represent the state at the Miss America Pageant in September.

After 58 years in Hot Springs, the Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant will relocate to the state’s capital city next year, its board said Wednesday.

The annual pageant will now be held at the Robinson Center in Little Rock, which is currently in the final stages of a multi-million dollar renovation effort, according to the Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs.

[GALLERY: Photos from the 2016 Miss Arkansas pageant in Hot Springs]

"This was a unanimous vote and one that has a gamut of emotions for each of us especially for those that this means leaving the place that not only Miss Arkansas, but some board members call home,” Jessie Bennett, executive director of the pageant, said in a statement to the newspaper.

The Miss Arkansas board had sent requests to Conway, Hot Springs, Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.