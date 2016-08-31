Metroplan board votes to waive 6-lane highway limit ahead of I-30 work

Central Arkansas' transportation planning agency has waived a policy limiting the area's highways to six lanes or fewer ahead of work on Interstate 30 through the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock that is likely to exceed that.

The Metroplan board of directors approved waiving its longstanding policy on a voice vote Wednesday morning. Only one board member — Rock Region Metro Executive Director Jarod Varner — was heard opposing the waiver.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department hasn't finalized plans for widening the interstate, but it is considering both eight- and 10-lane designs.

The Metroplan staff recommended the waiver to the board last week, while the agency's Regional Planning Advisory Council voted to recommend the waiver not be granted.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith and Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde in a letter sent to the board Saturday said they each supported waiving the lane limit.

The Highway Department has committed up to $630.7 million to fund the 6.7-mile project, which includes the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

