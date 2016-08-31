Little Rock woman arrested in shooting of beau

A Little Rock woman accused this month of shooting her boyfriend over $75 was arrested Tuesday, police reported.

Audrey Marion, 29, faces a charge of first-degree battery in the shooting of Ben Brown, 35. Police found Brown the afternoon of Aug. 15 lying on the floor in his apartment at Shadow Lake Apartments at 13111 W. Markham St. He'd been shot in his right leg.

Brown's injuries were not life-threatening, police reported.

Brown's sister, Shantell Brown, 31, said Marion had arrived at the apartment and accused Ben Brown of stealing $75, according to a police report. She told police that Marion held a gun to Ben Brown's head, then shot him and fled in a white Dodge Avenger.

Police reported Tuesday afternoon that detectives and U.S. Marshals had arrested Marion. Further details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Marion was additionally charged with first-degree terroristic threatening.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail.