In the news

• Donovan Wilson, 21, of Fremont, Mich., wore a vial containing some of his girlfriend's ashes as he was sentenced to six months in jail on convictions of operating under the influence and drug possession resulting from a crash that killed her and her unborn child.

• Yvonne Allen, a Christian from Tuskegee, Ala., with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, has filed a religious-freedom suit in federal court against officials who told her to remove a headscarf for her driver's license photo because only Muslim women are allowed to cover their hair.

• Tony LaCasse, an attorney for Sean Deglis, 29, of Southwick, Mass., said his client had no idea a car he bought from a drug dealer had 95 packets of heroin stashed inside, adding it was unfair to expect Deglis, who pleaded innocent to a drug charge, to "hire a drug-sniffing dog to inspect a car before purchasing it."

• Carlos Luna-Gonzalez, 31, of Granbury, Texas, was sentenced to 16 months in state jail and to three years in prison after pleading guilty to counts related to his falsely portraying himself as a Navy SEAL.

• Gyanendra Shrestha of Nepal's Mountaineering Department said two people from India, Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, were banned from climbing for 10 years after authorities determined they faked a Mount Everest ascent by altering photos.

• Freia David, a woman with Down syndrome who found work through a job placement program for adults with cognitive disabilities, hung up her hairnet and retired after 32 years at the french fry station of a McDonald's restaurant in Needham, Mass.

• John Placyk, a biologist at the University of Texas at Tyler, said tests on a 10-foot snakeskin found in Westbrook, Maine, show it belongs to an anaconda, not a python, which people believed it to be and which spawned a parody Twitter account under the handle, "Wessie P. Thon."

• Harmeet Singh, an Atlanta-area cellphone repair technician, was charged with felony computer invasion of privacy after authorities said he hacked into a customer's phone and sent himself pictures of the woman.

• Jan Sochalski, 61, a retired nurse from Palm Coast, Fla., is facing a second-degree murder charge, accused of suffocating her husband in his hospital bed after he suffered life-threatening complications from surgery and became unresponsive.

