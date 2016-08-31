In the news

Posted: August 31, 2016 at 3:34 a.m.
Updated: August 31, 2016 at 3:34 a.m.

Donovan Wilson, 21, of Fremont, Mich., wore a vial containing some of his girlfriend's ashes as he was sentenced to six months in jail on convictions of operating under the influence and drug possession resulting from a crash that killed her and her unborn child.

Yvonne Allen, a Christian from Tuskegee, Ala., with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, has filed a religious-freedom suit in federal court against officials who told her to remove a headscarf for her driver's license photo because only Muslim women are allowed to cover their hair.

Tony LaCasse, an attorney for Sean Deglis, 29, of Southwick, Mass., said his client had no idea a car he bought from a drug dealer had 95 packets of heroin stashed inside, adding it was unfair to expect Deglis, who pleaded innocent to a drug charge, to "hire a drug-sniffing dog to inspect a car before purchasing it."

Carlos Luna-Gonzalez, 31, of Granbury, Texas, was sentenced to 16 months in state jail and to three years in prison after pleading guilty to counts related to his falsely portraying himself as a Navy SEAL.

Gyanendra Shrestha of Nepal's Mountaineering Department said two people from India, Dinesh and Tarakeshwari Rathod, were banned from climbing for 10 years after authorities determined they faked a Mount Everest ascent by altering photos.

Freia David, a woman with Down syndrome who found work through a job placement program for adults with cognitive disabilities, hung up her hairnet and retired after 32 years at the french fry station of a McDonald's restaurant in Needham, Mass.

John Placyk, a biologist at the University of Texas at Tyler, said tests on a 10-foot snakeskin found in Westbrook, Maine, show it belongs to an anaconda, not a python, which people believed it to be and which spawned a parody Twitter account under the handle, "Wessie P. Thon."

Harmeet Singh, an Atlanta-area cellphone repair technician, was charged with felony computer invasion of privacy after authorities said he hacked into a customer's phone and sent himself pictures of the woman.

Jan Sochalski, 61, a retired nurse from Palm Coast, Fla., is facing a second-degree murder charge, accused of suffocating her husband in his hospital bed after he suffered life-threatening complications from surgery and became unresponsive.

