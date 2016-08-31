I-440 job to shut ramps overnight

Construction on Interstate 440 in Little Rock will require ramps to be closed overnight this week, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The eastbound offramp to Lindsey Road and the westbound offramp to Fourche Dam Pike was scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. today.

But the Bankhead Drive on-ramp to I-440 east will be closed from 11 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Thursday, and the eastbound offramp from Bankhead will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday. Motorists will have to use the Lindsey on-ramps and offramps via Roosevelt Road, the department said.

The closures will allow crews to make repairs to the ramps, weather permitting, the department said.

Metro on 08/31/2016