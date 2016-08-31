Health Department: 2 mumps cases confirmed, more suspected in Springdale area

Two cases of mumps in the Springdale area have been confirmed and several more possible cases identified, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Health.

The cluster of mumps cases is the largest in Arkansas since 2010, the news release stated.

The Springdale School District is affected by the outbreak, according to the news release, but the release does not name the school or schools involved.

Students in the affected school or schools with exemptions for the mumps vaccine will be excluded from school for 26 days from the date of exposure and until the outbreak has ended, according to the news release. Those with non-medical exemptions for the vaccine can return as soon as they are vaccinated, the release stated.

Mumps is a viral illness transmitted by direct contact with saliva or respiratory droplets from an infected person, according to the news release. It causes painful, swollen salivary glands resulting in puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw, among other possible symptoms.

There is no cure, but symptoms usually resolve within a few weeks. It is generally considered a mild illness in children, but can cause more serious problems in adults, according to the news release.

Vaccines are effective in preventing most cases of mumps, the news release stated. The vaccine is commonly given as part of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine package.

"Mumps is easily spread from person to person," Dr. Dirk Haselow, the department's epidemiologist and outbreak response medical director, said in the news release. "We expect to see more cases in the coming weeks. We urge Arkansans to make sure that they and their loved ones are up-to-date on the MMR vaccine."