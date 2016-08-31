He's got Hogs' back: Skipper protects QB, mentors others

FAYETTEVILLE -- Austin Allen is secure knowing that in his first start as Arkansas' quarterback, Dan Skipper will protect his blind side.

"I have all the faith in the world in Dan," Allen said. "This is his fourth year as a starter, and he really knows what he's doing.

"Dan's a sure thing over there at left tackle."

Skipper, a senior from Arvada, Colo., will make his 35th consecutive start for the Razorbacks when they open the season Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

At 6-10 and 319 pounds, Skipper is an imposing road-grader for the run game and roadblock for pass rushers.

"You can feel good as a quarterback with all that height and length and reach on your blind side," Razorbacks offensive line coach Kurt Anderson said. "Somebody's got to run around half of Arkansas to get to you."

There's a lot more to Skipper's game than size and experience. Coaches and teammates praise his technique, attitude and work ethic.

"One of my goals has been to develop that Dan Skipper mentality, because it's impressive how he's consistently playing through the whistle and finishing every single block," junior center Frank Ragnow said. "It's a rarity to see somebody play as hard as he does all the time.

"He's teaching these young guys you can't just settle for moving your guy 3 yards down the field, but you have to put him on his back."

Skipper had 53 knockdown blocks last season when he graded out at 83 percent while playing more than 900 snaps.

"Dan's a mental masterpiece when it comes to offensive line play," said sophomore Hjalte Froholdt, a starter at left guard after being a backup defensive lineman last season. "He's a perfectionist with his technique.

"He listens to coach Anderson, and you see on film that he applies everything he's told, and he's so locked in all the time.

"Even if something bad happens, he's always ready to snap right back into it. He says you can't dwell on the previous play, just come back the next one and pay it back. He's really good at that."

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said Skipper, a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by coaches and members of the media, stood out during camp.

"Dan is playing the best football he's ever played," Bielema said. "I'm really excited about where he is."

Skipper never redshirted. He was good enough as a true freshman -- and Arkansas was desperate enough on its line -- that in 2013 he started at left guard during the final eight games.

As a sophomore, he started at left tackle. Last season, he started at right tackle.

Skipper stayed at right tackle throughout spring practice and the early part of camp, before being moved back to left tackle.

The position switches, he said, don't affect him.

"I play hard all the time," Skipper said. "No matter where I line up, that's never going to change."

Putting Skipper at left tackle in place of redshirt freshman Colton Jackson -- now a starter at right tackle -- seemed logical to provide the best protection for Allen, but Bielema said Skipper also plays better and feels more comfortable on the left side.

"For whatever reason, there are guys that are more powerful and athletic on their left side versus their right side as an O-lineman," Bielema said. "When they get out there, they maybe can drive off their left foot stronger than their right foot.

"Maybe they get out of their stance quicker on their left side versus their right side."

Skipper said that with all the linemen shuffling in camp, he had an idea he might move to left tackle.

"One day they said, 'Go to the left,' and we were there," Skipper said. "It's not a real big deal.

"I just had to work on some of the finer details with my footwork and getting my hands right being on the left side again."

Froholdt marveled at how quickly Skipper readjusted to playing left tackle after not being at the position in more than a year.

"I knew he'd played there before, but it was still amazing how quickly he made the transition," Froholdt said. "When he got moved back to left tackle, he was like, 'OK, I'm going to own it now.' "

Skipper was voted a team captain last week, but Ragnow said he is underrated by those outside the program.

"Here's what I'll tell you: Dan Skipper is one of the best teammates, and I probably will be saying this when I'm 80," Ragnow said. "He is a guy who doesn't get enough -- I say this all the time -- respect and attention.

"Not only because he's an elite player, but he is such a good teammate. He's such a good leader for our team.

"He'll take care of you. He'll fight the guy on defense if he's messing with you. He'll fight the guy on offense. He's got everybody's back."

Skipper, in particular, now has Allen's back as the left tackle.

"It's a huge responsibility," Skipper said. "I've got to be able to stop anyone in this conference I'm going against and make sure Austin's confident and comfortable at all times."

