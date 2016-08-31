The world in brief

U.S., India to boost anti-terrorism ties

NEW DELHI -- The United States and India agreed Tuesday to boost counterterrorism cooperation by expanding intelligence-sharing about known or suspected extremists and terrorist threats.

Speaking after the conclusion of the second U.S.-India strategic dialogue in New Delhi, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said the two countries also renewed their commitment to track down and prosecute perpetrators of several terrorist attacks on Indian soil, including the 2008 strike in Mumbai that killed 172 people and and the attack in January on the Pathankot air base. India has blamed Pakistan-linked groups for the attacks.

Swaraj, speaking at a news conference with Kerry as well as U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker and her Indian counterpart, said the two sides had agreed on the "urgent necessity for Pakistan to disable safe havens and terrorist networks" and "on the need for Pakistan to do more to bring the perpetrators of [the two attacks] to justice quickly."

Kerry said the U.S. "stands with India against all terrorism, no matter where it comes from." But he did say he had spoken recently with Pakistani officials about "the need for Pakistan to deprive any [terrorist] group of sanctuary."

Turkey rounds up more coup suspects

ISTANBUL -- Turkey detained a former police chief, several governors and nine journalists Tuesday as part of the investigation into the movement purportedly behind last month's abortive coup, according to state media outlets.

On Tuesday, the Istanbul prosecutor's office issued a detention order for former Istanbul Police Chief Huseyin Capkin, an unnamed governor and two district governors, after new evidence surfaced in its investigation into the finances of the movement led by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. The state-run Anadolu Agency said Capkin was detained in the western city of Izmir.

Turkey alleges that Gulen was responsible for the coup attempt that left more than 270 people dead. Gulen denies any involvement.

Former Istanbul Gov. Huseyin Avni Mutlu, one deputy governor and three district governors are among those who were put under arrest earlier this month as part of the coup investigation.

Nine journalists were detained Tuesday in police operations in Istanbul, Ankara and the northwestern province of Kocaeli, according to Anadolu.

Held year in China, American called spy

BEIJING -- A U.S. consultant who has been detained in China for more than a year has been formally charged with spying.

Sandy Phan-Gillis, 56, of Houston was arrested in March 2015 while traveling in southern China with a trade delegation and has been held without charge since.

"Based on our understanding, Phan-Gillis, because of suspected espionage, has been charged according to law by the relevant Chinese department," Hua Chunying, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, said in a news conference Tuesday.

Hua did not offer any further comment on the nature of the alleged crimes.

In a letter dictated to a U.S. consular official and released by her husband, Jeff Gillis, Phan-Gillis said the charges against her were political. "I am accused of being a spy for the U.S. government. I have never been a spy," she said.

Jeff Gillis has said China claims Phan-Gillis acted as a spy for a foreign government in 1996. He has called the charges against her "false" and expressed concern for her safety and well-being in detention.

In Philippines, militants kill 15 soldiers

MANILA, Philippines -- Abu Sayyaf extremists killed 15 Philippine army soldiers in fierce fighting Monday in the country's restive south, dealing the government its largest single-day combat loss under President Rodrigo Duterte, who ordered that the militants be crushed for their brutality.

Military officials said five soldiers were wounded in the nearly two-hour gunbattle that also killed at least two militants in Sulu province's mountainous Patikul town, where the militants have detained many of their kidnapping victims.

The estimated 70 militants were led by Abu Sayyaf commander Radulan Sahiron, a one-armed fighter long wanted by Philippine and U.S. authorities for his role in bombings, kidnappings and other acts, according to regional military commander Maj. Filemon Tan and police officials.

Duterte last week ordered troops to hunt down and destroy the militants in their jungle bases after the extremists beheaded a kidnapped villager whose family was too poor to pay a ransom.

