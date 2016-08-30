Woman finds 7-foot-long boa constructor near trash can

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix woman has found a 7-foot-long boa constructor slithering near her trash can.

The Arizona Republic reported that Scottsdale firefighters were called Monday night to remove the snake, which they say was docile.

Department spokesman David Folio said this is the third snake to be found in the area. Two albino Burmese pythons were picked up in the same spot this month. Folio said the department suspects someone may be dropping off the apparently domesticated snakes.

He said none of the three snakes were aggressive.

The snakes were taken to the Phoenix Herpetological Society.