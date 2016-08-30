White House challenging bail system

WASHINGTON -- President Barack Obama's civil-rights lawyers are seeking a potentially far-reaching ruling to hold that the Constitution forbids the common practice of keeping people in jail before a trial, even for minor offenses, just because they are too poor to pay for bail.

Every day, about 450,000 people are held under arrest in city and county jails because they cannot afford bail, according to the Southern Center for Human Rights and Equal Justice Under Law, a Washington-based civil-rights group.

Last week, the Justice Department intervened on their side in a Georgia case that challenges the use of fixed bail schedules for people who are arrested.

It began when Maurice Walker, a poor and disabled man, was arrested last year as a "pedestrian under the influence" and was held in jail for six days in Calhoun, Ga., because he could not afford the standard $160 bail.

The Constitution forbids "punishing people for their poverty," the government's civil-rights lawyers argued in a brief to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta. The Eighth Amendment says "excessive bail shall not be required." And the 14th Amendment, which protects the rights to liberty and equal protection under the law, should be read to prohibit "bail practices that incarcerate indigent individuals before trial solely because of their inability to pay," the lawyers said.

They agreed, however, that arrested people can be held if a judge believes they pose a danger if released or are likely to flee.

The Justice Department's intervention is the latest step in a growing legal and political attack on the money bail system. It arose in part from investigations that revealed how poor people in Ferguson, Mo., had become trapped by escalating fees and fines for relatively minor offenses.

Civil-rights lawyers describe the traditional bail system as a "wealth-based detention scheme" that has largely escaped the scrutiny of the nation's highest courts.

"This is a huge scandal, and it's been almost ignored over the last 30 years," said Alec Karakatsanis, co-founder of the Equal Justice project. "If you are dangerous but rich, you can walk free. Whether you stay in jail or not shouldn't depend how much you can pay."

He said this system takes its harshest toll on the poorest people for whom a few days in jail can mean the loss of a job or, for a single parent, a loss of children. The prospect of being held in jail also prompts arrested people to plead guilty to crimes even if they are innocent, he said.

Some people die in jail, too, he added. "Sandra Bland couldn't pay and died in a Texas jail," he said.

He was referring to the case of the black woman from the Chicago area who was stopped last year by a white police officer on a Texas highway who said she made an improper lane change. When the two quarreled, she was arrested and taken to jail. She was unable to post a $500 bond and committed suicide three days later.

The Equal Justice group has filed lawsuits challenging the money bail system in cities across the South, including Houston, and has pending suits in San Francisco and Sacramento. Several cities have agreed to stop required money bail for new arrestees.

When the city of Calhoun was sued, it adopted a new policy to give people who are arrested a hearing within 48 hours. But a federal judge ruled it was unconstitutional to arrest people for misdemeanors and keep them in jail over the weekend because they could not afford to pay bail. The city appealed. It was the first of the suits to reach a U.S. appeals court.

The lawyers expect the case of Walker v. Calhoun will be set for argument in the fall.

The lawyers challenging the money bail system do not have a clear Supreme Court precedent on their side.

In 1983, the justices ruled that poor people cannot be imprisoned simply because they cannot pay a criminal fine, but they have not questioned the long-standing American practice of requiring people to post bail to get out of jail before trial.

The American Bail Coalition and the Georgia Association of Professional Bondsmen hired former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement to argue in the defense of the bail-bond system.

The challengers would "effectively abolish monetary bail" and entitle poor defendants to "immediate release," Clement wrote. "Nothing in the Constitution supports that extreme position. ... By enabling defendants to post bail with only a fraction of the required amount, the commercial bail industry allows individuals of all financial means to leverage their social networks and community ties to obtain pretrial release. ... The modern system of bail is fundamentally not about poverty or wealth but instead about preserving liberty while ensuring community safety and appearance in court."

The American Bar Association says that, if money bail was abolished, cities and counties would save the "immense cost" of locking up people needlessly.

Clement's brief on behalf of the commercial bail industry said far more people would not show up for their trials, and the police would have to spend more time and money re-arresting these fugitives.

