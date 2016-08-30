True freshmen pushing for time on interior DL

— There’s been a true freshman movement at one of Arkansas’ deepest position groups — the defensive line — over the last few weeks leading up to the season opener against Louisiana Tech.

Highly touted freshman McTelvin “Sosa” Agim moved from defensive end to defensive tackle and is playing the three technique behind Jeremiah Ledbetter. The move is similar to the one Ledbetter made in the offseason after starting at defensive end last year. Ledbetter has been a standout at the position and the hope is Agim will follow suit and give the Hogs' a reliable backup as they rotate frequently and keep players fresh.

“He's been very productive in practice at that position,” coach Bret Bielema said of Agim. “We were looking for a guy who carries a lot of the same things that Led does, and he fits into that category. Led played defensive end in the past and we were looking for a guy who can move and make some things happen. I would say Sosa fits that category in a big way.”

“We feel really confident with him in there,” defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. “Kind of a Ledbetter-type athlete on the inside. One of the things we’re trying to do to help generate more pass rush.”

For Agim, shifting inside suits his 6-foot-3, 289-pound frame. His strength, uncommon for a freshman, is still an asset at the new spot, while he has an added speed and quickness edge on the interior line compared to playing end.

“Our three technique’s a playmaker for us,” defensive line coach Rory Segrest said. “That’s why we moved Led in the first place. Sosa’s gained some weight since we signed him and fits the mold for what we’re looking for from a quick, explosive playmaker at the spot.”

Agim was versatile in high school, catching passes, carrying the ball and returning kicks in addition to his defensive contributions. Shifting down to a new position — one he did work at in certain practices in the spring and fall camp — wasn’t an issue once he made the move in earnest late in fall camp.

“He just wants to play,” Segrest said. “He was good with it and it’s just a matter of him learning the position, which he’s done a nice job of. … It’s not a complicated position to learn.”

Agim is the highest-profile true freshman on the team, but he isn’t the only one making a push for playing time on the interior defensive line and moving ahead of more experienced players. Star City native Austin Capps emerged late in fall camp and surpassed junior Bijhon Jackson on the depth chart. Both will play behind Taiwan Johnson at nose guard, but the 6-foot-4, 309-pound Capps impressed in fall camp with his ability to generate a push and help collapse the pocket.

“Austin Capps and the ability he brings us inside at the nose position is very, very good,” Bielema said. “It’s what we thought but we didn’t know it would come as soon as it’s come.”

Jackson was the backup nose guard with redshirt freshman T.J. Smith playing the backup three technique spot in the Razorbacks’ first big scrimmage of fall camp. Since, Capps has passed Jackson at nose guard while Agim has moved inside and projects as a potential impact player at his new position.

“As powerful as he is and as big as he is and as good an athlete, that position could be something for him fairly significant,” Bielema said.