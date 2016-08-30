Tractor-trailer crash closes section of Arkansas 124

A crash on Arkansas 124 in Van Buren County involving a tractor-trailer rig carrying a large piece of industrial equipment will require the closure of that section of the highway Tuesday night so the equipment can be removed, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The crash has left one lane closed on the highway near the Cadron Creek Bridge, but the company has received a permit to close the highway from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Wednesday to recover the equipment.

Local traffic will be allowed, and law enforcement will be present to help reroute the traffic, the department said.