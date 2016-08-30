Super Quiz: Fictional U.S. Cowboys
Posted: August 30, 2016 at 1:45 a.m.
William Boyd played the role with his white horse Topper.
His sidekick was named Little Beaver.
Pancho became his established sidekick.
His name is Spanish for "fox" and is the secret identity of Don Diego de la Vega.
He was Hollywood's first Western megastar.
Alan Ladd portrayed the title character in the 1953 film version.
This character is associated with the name Clayton Moore.
He had a love interest named Slue-Foot Sue, who rode a catfish down the Rio Grande.
This anthropomorphic animated horse wore a red cowboy hat and a light-blue bandana.
Answers:
Hopalong Cassidy
Red Ryder
Cisco Kid
Zorro
Tom Mix
Shane
Lone Ranger
Pecos Bill
Quick Draw McGraw
Style on 08/30/2016