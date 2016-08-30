Super Quiz: Fictional U.S. Cowboys

William Boyd played the role with his white horse Topper.

His sidekick was named Little Beaver.

Pancho became his established sidekick.

His name is Spanish for "fox" and is the secret identity of Don Diego de la Vega.

He was Hollywood's first Western megastar.

Alan Ladd portrayed the title character in the 1953 film version.

This character is associated with the name Clayton Moore.

He had a love interest named Slue-Foot Sue, who rode a catfish down the Rio Grande.