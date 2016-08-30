The nation in brief

Mass held in Mississippi for slain nuns

DURANT, Miss. -- Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Mississippi's capital city on Monday to remember two nuns who spent decades helping the needy and were found stabbed to death last week in their home in one of the poorest counties of the state.

Bishop Joseph Kopacz and more than 20 priests from the Diocese of Jackson celebrated a memorial Mass for Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill at the small but ornate Cathedral of St. Peter in downtown Jackson, about an hour's drive south of Durant. The front pews were filled by family members and sisters from Held and Merrill's religious orders, the Kentucky-based Sisters of Charity of Nazareth and the School Sisters of St. Francis of Milwaukee.

Also Monday, bail was denied during the initial court appearance for the man charged with two counts of capital murder in the slayings of Held and Merrill, both 68. Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Miss., was also charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny. He was not represented by an attorney during his appearance in Durant city court. City Judge Jim Arnold said the state will appoint an attorney for Sanders.

Unlicensed bus driver crashes; 2 dead

LAPLACE, La. -- Louisiana State Police say a Honduran man who had entered the United States illegally was driving a bus carrying flood recovery workers that hit a firetruck on a highway, killing two people and injuring dozens.

Trooper Melissa Matey says the driver also did not have a commercial license. She says the bus was carrying flood recovery workers Sunday from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Matey said the wreck killed Jermaine Starr, 21, of Moss Point, Miss., a backseat passenger in a Toyota Camry that the bus rear-ended; and the district fire chief of St. John the Baptist Parish, Spencer Chauvin. The injured included the other two firefighters, the bus driver, 24 bus passengers and a total of nine people in the car and pickups.

She said most injuries were minor to moderate, but that one firefighter is critically injured.

The bus driver, identified as Denis Yasmir Amaya Rodriguez, 37, of Honduras, will be arrested on two counts of negligent homicide and one each of reckless driving and driving without a license, she said.

Clinical trial for Zika vaccine begins

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- A Pennsylvania drug company announced Monday that it has begun a clinical trial of an experimental Zika vaccine in Puerto Rico, which has been hard hit by the mosquito-borne virus.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. will be testing its DNA-based vaccine candidate on 160 adult volunteers in Puerto Rico. If the results are promising, the company would meet with regulators next year to discuss plans to develop the vaccine, CEO J. Joseph Kim said.

Inovio conducted the first vaccine trial in June with volunteers in the U.S. and Canada. It expects results later this year. Small, early-stage studies help assess the safety and promise of an experimental vaccine but cannot prove if it really works.

The search for a vaccine is particularly relevant in Puerto Rico, which as of Friday had reported more than 14,000 cases, including 1,244 among pregnant women. Zika is generally spread by the bite of two species of infected mosquito.

Student killed in post-party stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. -- An Ithaca College student fatally stabbed at Cornell University was attacked while trying to help a fellow student amid a series of fights after a weekend party, the slain man's sister said Monday.

Anthony Nazaire, a 19-year-old sophomore majoring in business administration from New York City, and his friend were stabbed early Sunday as several hundred people were leaving a fraternity-sponsored party at the Cornell student union, authorities said.

Police haven't said what touched off the melee.

Kiara Nazaire said she had spoken with her brother's friend and was told Anthony was trying to get him away from a confrontation when their assailant struck. She said her family went to Ithaca on Sunday but returned early Monday with little information from investigators about the progress of their investigation.

Police have not named any suspects in the stabbing. The attack followed a Saturday night party organized by Omega Psi Phi, a national fraternity of black men.

