Names and faces

• After winning national acclaim for defending her right to be a 9-year-old crime reporter, winning an award and meeting a Nobel Peace Prize winner, Hilde Kate Lysiak and her father, Matt, signed a deal with Scholastic to write four children's mystery books called Hilde Cracks the Case. That was enough for Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, producers of The Revenant and Mr. Robot, among others. Last week the two companies agreed to develop a TV show based on Hilde's forthcoming books, and also optioned the rights to Hilde's (nine-year) life story. Variety first reported the deal, and clarified that "while the TV character will be based on Lysiak, she will not star in the project." That's because she is still pounding the pavement in Selinsgrove, Pa., reporting for the Orange Street News, of which she remains publisher, editor and reporter. Hilde first drew national attention in April when she got a tip that there had been a homicide in her home town. She went to the scene, did her reporting, worked with her older sister, Isabel, to post a quick video, and had a full story online before the grown-up media could catch up. Hilde and Isabel were honored by the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards. In July, Hilde got to interview Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani teenager who survived being shot in the head for going to school. Yousafzai had her own question, asking Hilde why she started a newspaper. "I just love giving people the truth," Hilde said.

• Beyonce used the MTV Video Music Awards stage to showcase her skills and outshine her peers, from Rihanna to Britney Spears. Beyonce won eight awards, including video of the year, and performed five songs from her visual album Lemonade in a 16-minute concert Sunday at Madison Square Garden. She sang live, danced and worked the crowd as she ran through "Pray You Catch Me," "Hold Up," "Sorry," "Don't Hurt Yourself" and "Formation," which won the top prize over Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West. "First of all, I'd like to thank my beautiful daughter and my incredible husband for all of their support," said Beyonce, who walked the carpet with daughter Blue Ivy and the mothers of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Eric Garner and Oscar Grant -- who all appeared in the singer's Lemonade movie. It was reminiscent of the 2014 VMAs, when Beyonce also performed for 16 minutes and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. This year it was awarded to Rihanna, who split up her performances throughout the night, singing hits such as "Work," "We Found Love" and "Love on the Brain."

A Section on 08/30/2016