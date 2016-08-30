The world in brief

Kerry to Bangladesh: Boost terror fight

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called Monday for Bangladesh to step up efforts to fight extremist violence and protect and promote human rights amid increasing concern about terrorism in the South Asian nation after a series of militant attacks.

Kerry, on his first trip to Bangladesh as America's top diplomat, met in Dhaka on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Hassam Mahmood Ali, opposition officials and students. Bangladesh is struggling to deal with the rash of attacks, the most recent of which killed 20 people in Dhaka, the capital.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Bangladeshi authorities maintain that the Islamic State has no presence in the country and that a local banned group, Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, was behind it.

Kerry spoke pointedly of the transnational threat posed by terrorism. The July 1 attack on Dhaka's Holey Artisan Bakery "was an outrage clearly designed to divide Bangladesh, designed to try to cut off this welcoming society from the outside world," Kerry said.

Kerry also urged the government of Bangladesh to resist the temptation to shut down public debate or stifle opposition groups as a way to combat the threat.

Belgian crime lab set ablaze in attack

BRUSSELS -- Attackers rammed a car through the gates of Belgium's crime institute early Monday and set fire to a lab containing crime-scene samples, apparently in an effort to destroy evidence, Brussels prosecutors said.

As the blaze in the north Brussels suburb broke out, residents said they heard at least one explosion and Belgian media reported a bomb attack, but investigators said the noise was probably materials going up in flames.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and subway killed 32 people on March 22, and security forces remain on standby for another attack.

Prosecutors said five people were detained for questioning and released without charge after the Monday fire, which happened at about 2 a.m. in Neder-Over-Heembeek. No one was injured.

The forensic facility assists Belgium's justice authorities in carrying out their investigations, and the lab contains DNA samples found at crime scenes.

Russian system shields Iran nuclear site

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran has deployed a Russian-made S-300 air-defense system around its underground Fordo nuclear facility, state TV reported.

Video footage posted late Sunday on state TV's website showed trucks arriving at the site and missile launchers being aimed skyward. It did not say whether the system was fully operational.

Gen. Farzad Esmaili, Iran's head of air defense, declined to comment on the report in an interview Monday with another website affiliated with state news. He did say that the S-300 is a mobile system that should be relocated often.

Russia began delivering the S-300 system to Iran earlier this year under a contract signed in 2007. The delivery had been held up by international sanctions over Iran's nuclear program, which were lifted this year under an agreement with world powers.

Iran insists it has never sought nuclear arms and says the security around the site is intended to protect it from U.S. or Israeli airstrikes. Iran halted nuclear enrichment at Fordo under the nuclear agreement and says the facility is now being used for research and the production of medical isotopes.

Bomb kills 54 Yemen military recruits

SANAA, Yemen -- A suicide truck bombing claimed by the Islamic State in Yemen's southern city of Aden on Monday killed at least 54 pro-government recruits, officials said.

In the attack in Aden, the men were gathered at a staging area near two schools and a mosque when a pickup suddenly accelerated through the building's gate as a food delivery arrived, exploding amid the crowd, witnesses said.

The death toll steadily rose through the day and by midafternoon the director of Aden's Health Ministry, Khidra Lasour, said 54 had died from the explosion. Almost 70 people were wounded, including 30 seriously, and were being treated in area hospitals.

Security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, identified the bomber as a man named Ahmed Seif, distributing a photo of him smiling and holding an assault rifle next to a flag used by Islamic extremists.

Yemen is embroiled in a civil war pitting the internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition against the Shiite rebels known as Houthis, who are allied with army units loyal to a former president.

A Section on 08/30/2016