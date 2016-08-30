Louisiana Tech has holes to fill

FAYETTEVILLE -- Louisiana Tech lost a bunch of NFL talent from last year's team, including quarterback Jeff Driskel, tailback Kenneth Dixon, the former Strong standout, and defensive tackle Vernon Butler, a first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers.

Yet, Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema said he is convinced the Bulldogs, under fourth-year Coach Skip Holtz, will provide top-notch competition in the season opener on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

La. Tech 2016 schedule DATE;OPPONENT;TIME (TV) Sept. 3;at Arkansas;3 p.m. (SECN) Sept. 10;S.C. State;6 p.m. Sept. 17;at Texas Tech;6 p.m. (FSN) Sept 24;at Middle Tennessee*;6 p.m. Oct. 1;UTEP*;6 p.m. Oct. 6;W. Kentucky*;7 p.m. (CBS) Oct. 15;at UMass;2:30 p.m. (ASN) Oct. 22;at Florida Int.*;6 p.m. Oct. 29;Rice*;6 p.m. Nov. 5;at North Texas*;4:30 p.m. Nov. 12;UT-San Antonio*;2:30 p.m. Nov. 25;at Southern Miss*;TBA (ESPN) Conference USA game Louisiana Tech at a glance Last season 9-4, 6-2 (2nd) in C-USA West Coach Skip Holtz (22-17 in 4th year at La. Tech; 110-88 in 17th year overall) Returning starters (12) Offense 6, Defense 3, Specialty 3 Key returning players WR Trent Taylor, WR Carlos Henderson, OL O’Shea Douglas, S Xavier Woods, PK Jonathan Barnes

"They're going to come in here with the intention to knock out an SEC football team and we've got to prepare for that," Bielema said.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-3 in Conference USA games the past two seasons, and they are picked to finish second in the C-USA West by a media panel.

"You don't have back-to-back nine-win seasons by accident, so they're doing some really good stuff with some good players," Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said.

Louisiana Tech is one of 18 FBS programs to win nine or more games each of the past two seasons. The Bulldogs, like Arkansas, have won consecutive bowl games.

Holtz, who played quarterback at Fayetteville High School in the late 1970s and early 1980s when his father, Lou, was Arkansas' head coach, would rather have faced the Razorbacks with his veteran 2015 team than the one he is bringing to town for Saturday's opener.

"If you were writing a script for success, I'm not sure this is how you'd do it," Holtz said. "I think we're 123rd out of 127 teams in terms of experience returning. ... I don't know if going to an SEC venue at Arkansas is the ideal situation for a lot of young players to be cutting their teeth.

"At the same time, I think it's created a sense of urgency during the summer workouts and fall camp that we do have the opportunity to go play Arkansas. As hard as it's going to be, I also think it may be a positive thing to help bring our team along. We're going to learn a lot about our team in this game."

The Bulldogs were preparing to hand the offense's reins to Ryan Higgins until the redshirt senior was arrested and charged with DWI and speeding at 3:19 a.m. on Aug. 5. Holtz said Higgins, 6-2, 207 pounds, would not start against Arkansas but would be available.

"At this point, I don't know when he'll come in," Holtz said. "He's not going to run out there the second offensive play."

Holtz said Monday that redshirt freshman J'mar Smith would start over redshirt sophomore Price Wilson.

"J'mar and Price Wilson were going head to head, then Price hurt his hamstring and J'mar got the majority of the snaps," Holtz said. "He's really taken advantage of it, and with all this practice I think he's gotten better over the last three weeks.

The Razorbacks are preparing for all three quarterbacks.

"I think we have a pretty good bead on who one of their three quarterbacks could be," Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith said. "We'll tailor things to each one of those guys. I think our guys will embrace the challenge."

The Bulldogs have two standout seniors to build around.

Louisiana Tech's best offensive weapon is wide receiver Trent Taylor, who had 99 receptions for 1,282 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. Taylor ranks fifth on the Bulldogs' single-season receptions list and sixth in single-season yardage.

"For them it all starts with No. 5, Trent Taylor," Smith said. "He's a guy we have to be aware of where he is in the game.

"I'm sure ... they've watched film, and I'm certain they're going to do some tempo against us and try to spread us out and throw the football. We've worked extremely hard against that in the spring time and in different periods of fall camp."

Woods, a two-time All-CUSA selection, had 56 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions last season. He also forced two fumbles and had three pass breakups.

The Bulldogs lost eight defensive starters and loaded up with junior-college signees as replacements.

"They're very multiple on defense and their coaches do a great job in not allowing you really to get settled in, in knowing this is what you're going to get on a play-to-play basis," Enos said. "Their schemes are good and their players play hard. That's the first thing I look for when watching a team is the effort, and ... this team runs to the football."

Two Freshman All-Americans -- defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and offensive guard O'Shea Dugas -- also return for the Bulldogs.

Ferguson, though not a starter last season, joins Woods and defensive linemen Aaron Brown and Deldrick Canty, the only returning starters on defense, as the most experienced players on that side of the ball.

Dugas strained ligaments in his knee during camp and is considered questionable for the opener.

Louisiana Tech Kicker Jonathan Barnes made 22 of 26 field goals last season, including 2 of 2 from 50 yards.

