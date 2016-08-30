Greater nothing less than inspirational

It was 1997, a hot August morning, and this reporter was sitting in the stands with Danny Ford, watching the Arkansas Razorbacks walk by on their way to run the mile, the sometimes grueling event that kicked off fall ball.

Suddenly Ford, who was a much better coach than he got to prove at Arkansas, stopped, pointed and said: "See that one, No. 77? He's going to be a great one on the field because he wants it more than anyone. I don't think I've never seen one exactly like him."

No. 77 was Brandon Burlsworth, who walked on for the Arkansas Razorbacks in Ford's second season, and turned himself into not just a scholarship player but a first-team All-American who was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Just 11 days after being drafted, Burlsworth was killed in a car accident on his way home to Harrison to take his mom to church.

Now comes his story in the movie Greater, which hit theaters nationwide last Friday. And while technical things like directing and cinematography are not part of a sports columnist's world, if you liked Rudy you will love Greater.

Sitting in the back row at Riverdale 10 in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon, it was impossible to keep the tears of sadness and joy from flowing as the story of a young man proved what commitment is about.

It is a movie that will thrill Razorbacks fans. But for every parent with a son or daughter who has an interest in athletics, it should be required viewing, more than once.

It is a multifaceted story told through the eyes of big brother Marty Burlsworth, 17 years older than Brandon, and more a fatherly role model than big brother.

Hollywood probably won't like it. There is no nudity, sex or violence. No animation and very little literary license.

It is about real life, and a young man's quest to realize his dream, not just of playing college football, but for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Not just of getting a degree, but a master's degree, the first Razorbacks athlete to do so before playing his final game.

It is about dedication, discipline, determination and faith.

In a way, it is a saga of a millennial more suited to an old-school world.

One thing that jumped off the screen for this reporter, who didn't know Burlsworth that well but knew a lot about him, was as sure as iron sharpens iron, men sharpen men.

At critical times in Burlsworth's life, a man was there to give him some guidance, direction and encouragement. Take nothing away from his mom: She is a candidate for best mom ever.

When Burlsworth was young and overweight, sitting miserably on the bench having just been chewed out by Tommy Tice, his coach at Harrison High School. Tice later took a few moments to visit with Burlsworth and give him hope. Later, a deep lasting relationship was formed.

It was about his brother Marty taking up the slack for the dad, who struggled with alcoholism.

It was about assistant coach Mike Bender taking a chance on a guy, inviting him to walk on when Burlsworth had only one scholarship offer, and then investing in his life for the next four years. Bender was not on staff for Burlsworth's senior season, but the two remained in almost constant contact.

It was about a group of teammates, led by his roommate Grant Garrett, who came to love and respect the odd duck who wouldn't walk on the grass, picked up trash and you didn't dare move the pens or pencils on his desk.

Ironically, Garrett was brilliantly played by former Razorbacks lineman Grant Cook.

It is an amazing story about one man's commitment to doing everything the right and best way he could, and it affected a team and a town and left a greater legacy.

