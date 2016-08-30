FBI to soon release documents related to Clinton email investigation

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gives a speech on the economy after touring Futuramic Tool & Engineering, in Warren, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is expected to release documents soon related to its investigation into Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that documents in the case would be made public as the FBI responds to Freedom of Information Act requests.

It wasn't immediately clear when the documents would be released or exactly what they would include. The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI this month provided Congress portions of its file from the agency's yearlong investigation into whether then-Secretary of State Clinton and her top aides mishandled classified information that flowed through a private email server.

CNN reported that the records could be made public as early as Wednesday.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.