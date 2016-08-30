Cops: Man out on bond for beating wife has now kidnapped her

PITTSBURGH — Police say a Pennsylvania man free on bond while awaiting charges that he beat his wife and held her captive for nearly two weeks this summer has now kidnapped her, and both are missing.

Forty-seven-year-old Kevin Ewing is accused of kidnapping his wife, Tierne, early Tuesday from a residence in West Finley Township, southwest of Pittsburgh and not far from the West Virginia border.

Police say he was wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, and a condition of his bond was that he stay at home. Authorities say his bracelet wasn't programmed with GPS.

Police say the woman had a protection-from-abuse order. Kevin Ewing's attorney says he's praying "for everyone's safe return."

The couple is believed to be traveling in a gray 2016 Hyundai Veloster with Pennsylvania license plate KCS2340.