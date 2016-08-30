Cave Springs police chief fired

BENTONVILLE — Joe Powell was fired Tuesday from his position as police chief of Cave Springs, according to Mayor Travis Lee.

Lee confirmed Powell's termination Tuesday afternoon, but stressed that the decision was not based on Powell's innocence or guilt in a criminal investigation being conducted by the Arkansas State Police over paperwork for sheriff's commissions.

The termination was based on not having any confidence in Powell's ability to be the police chief, Lee said.

"I think it is the best decision for all of us," Lee said. "I wish him the best."

Powell was recently suspended with pay, but Lee did not release the reason for Powell's suspension.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith requested in a letter that the Arkansas State Police investigate a case concerning whether Powell tampered with public records.

Smith's letter revealed the case concerned commissions issued by Benton County Sheriff Meyer Gilbert.

He learned on Aug. 17 that several unauthorized appointment forms had been presented at the sheriff's office to obtain deputy sheriff commission cards, according to Smith's letter. The appointment forms authorized county commissions for Cave Springs officers Nathan Coy, Gary Crews, Jeff Ward and Scott Hammersla. The officers told sheriff's office staff that Powell had given them the forms, according to Smith's letter.

Gilbert examined the appointment forms and noticed they appeared to be copies of authorized appointment forms he had issued, but with another officer's name inserted, according to the letter. The appointment forms had been filed with the Benton County Circuit Clerk. Gilbert did not issue the commissions, according to Smith's letter.

A sheriff's commission gives police officers county jurisdiction when needed. There is no extra pay for a commission.

Powell, 44, was hired as police chief in December 2015 following the resignation of Michael Caudill. He has worked for law enforcement agencies in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas. Powell worked for the Benton County Sheriff's Office as a deputy from 2000 to 2006.