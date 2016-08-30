Bring out your ’shrooms!
Posted: August 30, 2016 at 5:45 a.m.
Toadstools are totally popping up in backyards, front yards, on Facebook, on Instagram feeds — all over — since the recent monsoon. Style knows you’ve been photographing these fungi, because the mushroom photos on social media are almost as numerous as the ’shrooms themselves.
We’re gathering a photo gallery of the best fungus photos, err, among us.
Send your mushroom photo for inclusion in our gallery at ArkansasOnline.com and a chance to have your photo printed in the
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Cellphone photos are fine for the online gallery, and for use in the newspaper we need the JPEG (.jpg) format and 1 MB or 2 MB files with a resolution of at least 200 dots per inch.
Be a “fun guy” (get it?). Email your photos to cstorey@arkansasonline.com no later than 3 p.m. Friday.