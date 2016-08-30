Arkansas soccer ranked, freshman wins SEC award

Arkansas' Stefani Doyle (17) celebrates with teammate Claire Kelley (12) after scoring a goal during the second half of a game against Duke on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, at Razorback Field in Fayetteville.

— Following its win over defending national runner-up Duke last week, Arkansas' soccer team picked up a couple of accolades Tuesday.

The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 25 for the first time since September 2014 and freshman Stefani Doyle was named Southeastern Conference offensive player of the week.

Arkansas (4-0) is No. 17 in the Soccer Coaches Association of America poll. The Razorbacks tied No. 9 Minnesota and No. 13 Penn State as the team's that made the biggest jumps in this week's poll.

Duke fell five places to No. 7.

Doyle scored the decisive goal in Arkansas' 2-1 win over the Blue Devils - the program's first win over a top 10 opponent. She has scored four goals this season and was the SEC's freshman of the week last week.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Friday.