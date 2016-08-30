Arkansas lawmaker stepping down to work for governor

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker is stepping down from his office at the end of the month to work as a top aide to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson's office Tuesday announced that Rep. Bill Gossage had been hired as the governor's new deputy chief of staff for external operations. Gossage said he planned to submit his resignation later Tuesday and would start his new position Thursday.

The 59-year-old Gossage has served in the state House since 2013 representing three counties in western Arkansas. Gossage and Hutchinson are both Republicans. Gossage was seeking re-election in the November election and did not have a Democratic opponent.

Hutchinson's office also announced that Katie Beck, currently the governor's executive assistant, has been named the new director of state-federal relations.

