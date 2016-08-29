Williams heads up RB-by-committee approach

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Michael Woods RAWLEIGH HOG: Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams III, returning from a broken neck last year, runs drills before the Razorbacks' scrimmage Saturday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks began fall classes Monday, getting into a game-week practice schedule. The Hogs open the season Sept. 3 against Louisiana Tech in Fayetteville.

— Arkansas will almost assuredly have a timeshare at running back this year, but sophomore Rawleigh Williams could be the feature back early in the season opener against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Williams is listed as a co-starter with sixth-year senior Kody Walker on the depth chart for the opener, but Walker is apparently still bothered by his surgically repaired foot. True freshmen Devwah Whaley will figure into the mix, while junior Damon Mitchell and freshman T.J. Hammonds could also earn carries.

“All those guys in the backfield will get quality work,” coach Bret Bielema said. “Depending on how the game flows and what we’re doing will doing will determine the reps.”

But Williams may get most of the carries early on.

“The guys with more experience, you think you can put a little more on them workload-wise,” coach Bret Bielema said. “… Rawleigh is just chomping at the bit,” Bielema said. “It’s going to be hard to pull No. 22 out of the game. He just really looks good.”

Walker had foot surgery in the spring and aggravated the same foot early in fall camp, which caused him to wear a boot toward the tail end of fall camp. He’s since shed the boot, but his availability for Saturday is up in the air.

“Kody’s been out for two weeks,” Bielema said. “We’re trying to give him rest. We still haven’t gotten him full go yet, so still a little bit to be determined there the next couple days.”

Williams, on the other hand, appears primed for a big comeback season after suffering a grisly neck injury against Auburn last year. The sophomore was impressive in fall camp, showing off improved quickness and no ill effects from a frightening injury which derailed an impressive freshman campaign that included 254 yards on 4.5 yards per carry in seven games.

“Looking forward to watching him play in the game,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. “He can be an elite running back in this league, which obviously means you’re an elite running back in the country. He has the ability, intelligence and the mindset — everything — to be an every down back.”

Whaley will earn plenty of carries after an impressive fall camp. While he’s still learning the offense and adjusting to the speed of the game, his ability as a runner was evident in the two main scrimmages during fall camp.

Whaley and junior Damon Mitchell are listed as co-third teamers on the running back depth chart. Mitchell largely worked with the reserves in fall camp and is playing his third position after arriving on campus as a quarterback and then transitioning to receiver.

“I could certainly see (Mitchell) having a role, having some plays where we get him in there, get his feet wet and do some things that he does well,” Enos said.

If Walker can’t go or is limited Saturday, true freshman T.J. Hammonds could have an increased role. Hammonds was back at practice last week after undergoing surgery to repair a small meniscus tear early in fall camp.

“He’s a little different than all of them,” Enos said. “He’s a little explosive. He’s got great feet. He’s a change-of-pace guy.”

Regardless of whether or not Walker plays Saturday, expect Williams’ number to be called early and often.