Vehicle catches fire at Fayetteville's Razorback Muffler

FARMINGTON — A Farmington business caught fire when a vehicle ignited while it was being worked on Monday afternoon, said Mark Cunningham, fire chief.

An employee was working on an older model Ford vehicle at 3:09 p.m. Monday at Razorback Muffler, located at 245 E. Main St., when it caught fire, Cunningham said. The fire spread to the building, he said.

No one was hurt, Cunningham said.

No cost estimates for damages were available Monday, but the vehicle is completely destroyed, he said. The fire was put out quickly, but the building had smoke damage, Cunningham said. The lift, where the vehicle was, also was damaged in the blaze, he said.

Owner Budgie Harris said no one was hurt by the fire, and he expects to open for business Tuesday morning.