UA men, women favorites to repeat as cross country champions
Posted: August 29, 2016 at 3:08 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' men and women cross country teams are heavy favorites to repeat as SEC cross country champions.
The men received 10 first-place votes and the women received 13 first-place votes in the preseason poll of SEC coaches. Ole Miss' men received three first-place votes and Vanderbilt's women received one first-place vote.
Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.
The Razorbacks' men have won six straight SEC cross country titles, while the women have won three in a row.
This year's SEC cross country meet will be run in Fayetteville on Oct. 28.