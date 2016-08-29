UA men, women favorites to repeat as cross country champions

By Matt Jones

Posted: August 29, 2016 at 3:08 p.m.

Michael Woods
 Arkansas' Alex George (133) runs ahead of Frankline Tonui (141) and Christian Heymsfield (136) during the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' men and women cross country teams are heavy favorites to repeat as SEC cross country champions.

The men received 10 first-place votes and the women received 13 first-place votes in the preseason poll of SEC coaches. Ole Miss' men received three first-place votes and Vanderbilt's women received one first-place vote.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Razorbacks' men have won six straight SEC cross country titles, while the women have won three in a row.

This year's SEC cross country meet will be run in Fayetteville on Oct. 28.