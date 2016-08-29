The nation in brief

Boston police set with body cameras

BOSTON -- Boston police are set to begin a body camera program after months of resistance from rank-and-file officers.

The cameras officially go live Thursday on 100 officers. A department consultant had to select a racially diverse mix of officers to test the cameras because none volunteered.

The cameras will be used in some of Boston's high-crime neighborhoods, college student areas and tourist hot spots.

Activists have called for the program since the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. But the police officers' union fought the proposal, and the mayor and police commissioner had mixed views initially.

3 states joining on clean-energy plan

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts officials are working with electric utilities to evaluate more than 50 solicitations from companies to build plants that would generate clean energy for all three states.

The states are hoping to leverage their combined purchasing power and attract projects that would be more difficult to lure on their own. The goal is to lower consumers' utility costs and meet respective clean-energy and environmental goals.

"It's the first time the New England states have joined together in a coordinated procurement for clean resources," said Katie Dykes, deputy commissioner at the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials recently announced they needed more time for the evaluation process "given the complexity of the analysis and the volume of bids." Regulatory approvals of the selected projects are expected later this year. The proposed projects under consideration include solar, wind, hydropower and fuel cell power generators within and outside of southern New England.

Backing journalists now mother's fight

ROCHESTER, N.H. -- The mother of a photojournalist killed by the Islamic State militant group is fighting for press freedoms and services for families of hostages two years after her son's death.

Diane Foley of Rochester told the Portsmouth Herald that she thinks many Americans take press freedoms for granted. Foley created the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation to advocate for the release of American hostages and help keep journalists reporting in conflict zones safe.

"Jim challenged us to look forward, to be positive and make a difference," she said. "We want to celebrate his life, and the lives of the many who went before him."

James Foley, a journalist, was killed Aug. 19, 2014, after being held hostage by the Islamic State for several months.

The foundation collaborates with major news organizations on reporter safety and training.

A total of 110 journalists were killed in connection with their work or for unclear reasons in 2015. This year has so far has seen fewer deaths, with 38 journalists killed in connection with their work.

