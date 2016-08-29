WHAT: Nonni's Dark Chocolate ThinAddictives

STATS: Vary by flavor. A two-pack (sold in boxes of seven packs) of the Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond ThinAddictives, for example, contains 70 calories and 2.5 fat, 11 carbohydrate, 1 fiber, 6 sugar and 2 protein grams. Visit nonnis.com/products/thinaddictives.

THE SKINNY: Around this time of year, our Nonni (that's Italian for grandma) sends us a care package. Rather, the Nonni's brand sends us press samples of new biscotti varieties. Still, it's one of the highlights of PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte) season.

Make that NFPSLNW (Nonfat Pumpkin Spice Latte, No Whip) season -- this is Slim Pickings.

Nonni's does not disappoint with these new nutty and/or fruity dark-chocolate-drizzled flavors (Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond, Double Dark Chocolate Almond and Dark Chocolate Banana Almond).

And, as always, portion-controlled ThinAddictives are nice and thin. One needn't fear breaking diet nor teeth.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 08/29/2016