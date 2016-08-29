Quinn Grovey to replace Keith Jackson as Arkansas' radio color analyst

Keith Jackson, football color analyst for the Razorback Sports Network and president of P.A.R.K. Inc. of Little Rock, delivers his keynote speech "Time and Purpose" during A Banquet Fit for a King banquet at the Fayetteville Town Center on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015.

— Arkansas is making a change in its football radio broadcast team.

Former Razorbacks quarterback Quinn Grovey will replace Keith Jackson as the color analyst following this season. Jackson is in his 17th season working for the Razorback Sports Network, previously known as ARSN.

Jackson said he is making the move so he can watch two of his sons play college football. Kenyon Jackson is a freshman defensive tackle at Illinois and Koilan Jackson is committed to play receiver for the Razorbacks beginning in 2017. Keith Jackson Jr. also played for Arkansas from 2003-06.

“I love being a part of the Razorback Sports Network and broadcasting Razorback football,” Jackson said. “It is something that I thoroughly enjoy. But as a father, I want to make sure that I take every opportunity to support my kids in what they do. It is a decision that I wanted to make now so that I could enjoy this season while laying out a plan that will allow me to watch both Kolian and Kenyon as they progress through their college careers."

Jackson, a former all-pro tight end, began his broadcasting career as a color analyst on TBS following his retirement from the NFL in the 1990s.

He started working on the Arkansas broadcasts in 2000 with play-by-play announcer Paul Eells, and has also worked with Mike Nail and Chuck Barrett since Eells' death in a July 2006 car accident.

Grovey has worked 19 seasons as the Razorbacks' sideline announcer and also co-hosts a pregame show. He was quarterback on the Razorbacks' Southwest Conference championship teams in 1988 and '89.

“I know how much the Razorbacks mean to this state and I am honored to be a part of that special connection," Grovey said. "While I will certainly miss working with Keith after this season, I look forward to this professional opportunity as well as taking advantage of the seat inside a climate controlled press box that comes with the color analyst position.”