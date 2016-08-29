Police: Man arrested after found asleep at Fayetteville Whataburger drive-thru

A Texas man was arrested Sunday after police found him asleep in his truck in a Whataburger drive-thru with his "feet kicked up outside the driver side window," according to a preliminary arrest report.

Nils-Jakob Krahe, 21, of Bellaire, Texas, was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated, according to the report and Washington County jail records.

An off-duty Johnson police officer found Krahe asleep in the truck with the engine running at about 2 a.m. Sunday. A Fayetteville officer responded, performed field sobriety tests and arrested Krahe in connection with driving while intoxicated, the report stated.

Police found a scale with white residue on it when they searched Krahe, then found cocaine, lidocaine and 77 small baggies, according to the report.

A test found Krahe had a blood-alcohol level of 0.045, below the presumed intoxication level of 0.08, the report stated. However, an officer conducted a "drug recognition evaluation" and found that Krahe was too impaired by a depressant to operate a vehicle, according to the report.

Krahe was being held Monday in the Washington County jail in lieu of a $5,675 bond.