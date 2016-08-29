Police: Driver playing 'Pokemon Go' hits parked cruiser

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey police say a driver playing "Pokemon Go" on his cellphone crashed his SUV into a parked police cruiser.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Saturday in Jersey City.

Authorities say no one was in the cruiser at the time, and the 42-year-old SUV driver wasn't injured. But the Jersey City man was cited for careless driving and other motor vehicle violations.

His name wasn't released.