PHOTO: Man builds bicycle that weighs 2,072 pounds

In this photo taken Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, Frank Dose for the first time rides his self made bicycle in Rade, Germany.

BERLIN — Using giant tires from an industrial fertilizer spreader and scrap steel, a German man has built a bicycle weighing 2,072 pounds that he plans to pedal into the record books as the world's heaviest rideable bike.

Frank Dose's bike already outweighs the current Guinness World Record holder's 860-kilogram 1,900-pound contraption.

But the dpa news agency reported Monday that Dose plans to add weight to boost his creation to 2,646 pounds before attempting the 656-foot ride Saturday.

"I want [the weight] to be four digits," the 49-year-old from Schleswig-Holstein told dpa.

Dose has been building his bike since March. It sports tires that are 5 feet in diameter. It's reportedly proved surprisingly easy to ride.

"It's a sensational bike," says his wife, Astrid.