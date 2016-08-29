In the news

President Barack Obama and his family spent a day hiking at Virginia’s Prince William Forest Park, days after the National Park Service centennial.

Islam Karimov, 78, who has ruled as president of Uzbekistan for more than 25 years, has been hospitalized, his government said, without giving details about the nature of the illness or his condition.

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s vice chancellor, who earlier this month received both criticism and applause for flipping the bird at a group of protesting neo-Nazis, said he’d made just one mistake: that he’d only shown them one middle finger, not two.

Davida Samantha Flint, 29, faces a reckless-manslaughter charge in the death of her 2-year-old son, whom she left at home with two other children while she shopped and who later drowned in the pool at the apartment complex, police said.

Sgt. Roshern McKinney, a Grants, N.M., police officer who was detained and charged with distribution of marijuana, conspiracy and felony embezzlement after, police said, he unwittingly recorded himself on a lapel camera taking marijuana from his office and giving it to his girlfriend, has been released from jail.

Jane Hanlin, prosecutor for Jefferson County, Ohio, said Jason Binkiewicz, 42, had just been sentenced to 13 years in prison on attempted murder and felony assault charges and was being led out of the courtroom by a deputy when he got away and threw himself over the courthouse’s third-floor banister, killing himself.

Pat Clements, city manager of Lebanon, Ohio, said a new, $868,000 firetruck doesn’t fit in the station houses and, to address the issue, modifications to a station to add taller doors are now being expedited and a front bay will be modified to fit the truck, all of which should be completed by January.

Jean Betke, a store manager in Canada, said she “just laughed out loud” when she watched surveillance footage of a man breaking into her store to steal three cases of Budweiser while dressed in hockey garb, missing only the skates and wearing a ski mask.

Scott Bolton, head of the team overseeing NASA’s Juno spacecraft, whose mission is to study Jupiter, said that after the spacecraft’s Saturday flyby, its closest approach over the planet, the team is receiving “intriguing early data returns” and more photos and data will trickle in over the next couple of weeks.