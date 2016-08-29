Nephew: Gene Wilder, star of Mel Brooks movies, dies at 83

In this April 9, 2008, file photo, actor Gene Wilder listens as he is introduced to receive the Governor's Awards for Excellence in Culture and Tourism at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Conn.

Gene Wilder, the star of such comedy classics as Young Frankenstein and Blazing Saddles, has died. He was 83.

Wilder's nephew said Monday that the actor and writer died late Sunday in Stamford, Conn., from complications from Alzheimer's disease.

The frizzy-haired actor was a master at playing panicked characters caught up in schemes that only a madman such as Mel Brooks could devise, whether reviving a monster in Young Frankenstein or bilking Broadway in The Producers.

But he also knew how to keep it cool as the boozy sheriff in Blazing Saddles and as the charming candy man in the children's favorite Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

