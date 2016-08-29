Names and faces

• Charles Osgood, who has said "good morning" to his audience every Sunday for 22 years, is about to say "goodbye" as host of CBS News Sunday Morning. Osgood announced his Sept. 25 farewell on Sunday's edition. That broadcast will be a tribute to Osgood's legacy on and off Sunday Morning. But after that, he won't be absent from the program, he assured viewers, explaining he will be on hand for occasional appearances. "For years now, people -- even friends and family -- have been asking me why I continue doing this, considering my age," the 83-year-old Osgood said in brief concluding remarks. "It's just that it's been such a joy doing it! It's been a great run, but after nearly 50 years at CBS ... the time has come." And then he sang a few bars from a favorite folk song: "So long, it's been good to know you. I've got to be driftin' along." CBS News President David Rhodes said Osgood "has one of the most distinctive voices in broadcasting, guiding each broadcast, making sure the words were just right, and being a calming, reassuring presence to our viewers." No successor has been named.

• Actor-director Nate Parker, who is dealing with a 17-year-old rape case casting a storm over his new film and his career, opened up about the case in an interview. Parker spoke about understanding his male privilege and the definition of consent in an interview Friday with Ebony magazine in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Hollywood news agencies began to run stories about a 1999 rape allegation made against Parker when he was a student at Penn State University. Parker was charged and later acquitted. The accuser killed herself in 2012. He gave two interviews earlier this month to Variety and Deadline that received much attention. He told Ebony that in those interviews he "was acting as if I was the victim, and that's wrong." Parker wrote, directed and will star in The Birth of a Nation, out in October. The film, about Nat Turner and the slave rebellion, is already generating Oscar buzz. "I called a couple of sisters that [I] know that are in the space that talk about the feminist movement and toxic masculinity, and just asked questions. What did I do wrong? Because I was thinking about myself. And what I realized is that I never took a moment to think about the woman," he told Ebony after his first pair of interviews. "I didn't think about [the accuser] then, and I didn't think about her when I was saying those statements, which was wrong and insensitive." Parker said that he needs to seek information that will make him stronger, "that'll help me overcome my toxic masculinity, my male privilege, because that's something you never think about."

A Section on 08/29/2016