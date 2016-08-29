Letters to the Editor

Grisham's stance on Confederate flag cheered

I would like to applaud Lowell Grisham on his piece, "Stop Flying That Flag", in the Aug. 23rd issue of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. His brave perspective said what I, and I hope, many Arkansans and Southerners believe, but have been afraid to voice.

As a child and young adult, born and raised in rural northern Arkansas, I witnessed and embraced much of what Mr. Grisham discussed in his opening statements regarding the Confederate battle flag, "Dixie," and southern tradition/heritage/pride. It must be pointed out that in the region I grew up, one would not find a residential person of color within a 30-mile radius, prompting a sense of isolation and ignorance that tended to cause statements and sentiments of racial indifference or even intolerance.

It was my experiences in over 25 years of Army service that removed me from my environmental cocoon and thrust me in positions requiring interracial interaction. By metaphorically placing myself in the shoes of my colleagues and family members of color, I began to see that what I before celebrated was wrong and downright disrespectful. Upon much thought and internal inspection, my eyes opened and allowed me to see the symbols I embraced as a youth were hurtful, served no useful purpose in today's society, and were totally unnecessary to continue. I saw that using the symbol of a defeated Army intent on keeping slavery the status quo or the tangents used by radical groups like the KKK were not a part of the "Southern heritage" I wanted to celebrate.

Mr. Grisham, thank you again for saying what needs to be said.

Col. Brad Welch

U.S. Army (retired)

Fayetteville

Still unconvinced on request for higher assessment

We've been residents in Bella Vista for 22 years and suffered through the numerous discussions regarding assessment increases. In each case, we hear how we are running out of money and all services/programs will suffer if an increase is not passed. Yet we always make it through a few more years with the only changes being some fee increases.

And here we go again with the Property Owners Association wanting more money. The wasteful/excessive spending on golf has been thoroughly addressed in previous letters, so I'll avoid that subject. But two other lesser items are worth mentioning.

First, why do we need a separate boat on each of our seven lakes for the Lake Rangers, instead of trailering between the smaller lakes as we used to do? Why pay maintenance and associated costs on seven boats, some of which are not used for several weeks? Yes, I fish and I support what the Lake Rangers do, but this seems to be a prime example of unnecessary spending.

The second item is about the old yacht club renovation. We are spending a great deal of money for this in hopes of a short payback period. I would like to see figures for a return on this investment after one or two years and then I might be willing to believe the POA has (finally) made a successful business decision. Until I see some open and accurate public reporting of the returns on investment for the numerous projects the POA has spent our money on, my position is: Why should I believe you this time?

Paul Poulides

Bella Vista

