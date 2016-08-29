Insulin price spikes stick it to diabetics

The price of some medications these days is confusing.

This summer, a report documenting a big spike in the price of insulin has sparked a lot of debate.

In April, the Journal of the American Medical Association published an analysis co-written by Dr. William Herman, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health (described by Stat at bit.ly/2caRuxW). The analysis showed that the price of insulin more than tripled between 2002 and 2013, from about $231 to $736 a year per patient.

But the price of other diabetes medications reportedly fell about $100 per year during that time.

So, while those with diabetes who must have insulin struggle, there is some relief for diabetics (like me) who can get by with oral medications.

I found a more recent eye-opening article by the Montana Standard in Montana, titled "Insulin Price Spike Leaves Diabetes Patients in Crisis" (bit.ly/2bOrqnC). Reporter Andrew Schneider quotes Susan Pierce, a diabetes educator at Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill Hospital, as saying, "People who paid $200 or less are now getting bills of $400 to $500 for the same amount of insulin. Meanwhile, most insurance is paying less for medications and the required co-pays are higher, so it is a double whammy that prevents the patient from getting the insulin to stay alive."

So what happens then?

Often patients begin to ration their insulin. They take it only three or four times a week instead of every day to make it stretch. Then, what it really comes down to is survival. What does a person do when the choice is between food, rent and insulin?

I'm glad to have the option of my oral medications Metformin and Glimeperide. During my hospital stay for a foot infection and surgery, the attending physician put me on insulin. He gave me a prescription for a box of 3-milliliter Levemir FlexPens. I went so far as to go to the pharmacy and price them, but after hearing how steep the cost would be, I decided to stick with the oral medications.

A single FlexPen can last as long as several weeks, but some diabetics may need a box of five if the daily dosage is higher. According to the money-saving website GoodRx.com, pricing for one pen ranges from about $73 to $80 with a coupon, in central Arkansas. A box of five can cost $450 to $500, depending on where you go and whether you have a coupon.

And those prices don't include the needles.

It's a good idea to check with the company that markets your insulin product. Many offer savings programs and copay cards, but be sure to read the fine print.

I know that so many of us develop Type 2 diabetes through our own bad habits and eating. I am the poster child for that. I point no fingers at anyone but myself for my diabetes. I have heard people vehemently insist that we just need to eat more healthfully and exercise. Believe it or not, we already know that. If only we all had the strength of will to be as perfect as the finger pointers.

I have pretty much done it all when it comes to trying to lose weight and lower my blood-sugar levels. I've done low calorie, low fat, low carbohydrate, counting points, shakes and so on and so on and so on. There's no one-size-fits all program for weight loss or for trying to reverse diabetes.

I would love to hear from anyone willing to talk about what has worked. The sharing of ideas might benefit many of us diabetics who are looking for inspiration and for ideas to help us get off the medicines, be more healthy and keep a little more hard-earned money in our pockets.

