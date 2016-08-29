Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. This year brings high stakes in a competitive arena. Some would call it "high pressure," but because you've learned to regulate your emotions, you'll approach it with ease.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll try playing at the next level. If you're overlooked or challenged to start, it's a sign you're after the right goal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Seeming disasters can open the door for something wonderful. The next adventure begins with an undesirable circumstance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What if everyone is part of a plot to enhance your life? That's more plausible than whatever negative thing you assume.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are many ways to make connections, but you're dealing with an entity that cannot fulfill anything beyond a superficial need.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your associates need to communicate effectively because there isn't room for confusion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Not only will new ideas excite you, the discussion and application will ignite your passion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Trusted counsel is essential to helping you understand what's real about your self-concept. Seek feedback.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Most people can't tell when others are faking. You can. Encourage honesty so you can fulfill their real needs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You will perceive nearly everyone you meet as good-natured and smart. You'll be right.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remember that situation that got out of hand? The current scene is threatening to go in a similar direction.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Once new people are filtered through your worldview, the result is a nuanced perception that should be taken with a grain of salt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sociability is high on the list of qualities you seek in a partner, someone who has his own people and will share access.

ActiveStyle on 08/29/2016