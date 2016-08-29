Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Today's Sound On comes from a reader complimenting a large chain restaurant's effort to recycle. He wrote: "I want to commend a local restaurant for their carryout containers.

"I ordered some food to go and got it home in what I thought were insulated foam containers. Upon further inspection, I noticed that one of the containers was listed as 'microwave-safe,' and the smaller container was not only microwave-safe but also dishwasher-safe.

"I like the idea of reusing containers, thus limiting the number of foam containers I would contribute to the environment. I want to thank this large chain restaurant for doing its part to limit the use of this type of container."

-- Harold W. in San Antonio

DEAR READERS: Here are some other uses for a pizza cutter:

• Cutting toast.

• Cutting waffles.

• Slicing cookie dough.

• Chopping up parsley

• For anything thin requiring a clean cut.

DEAR HELOISE: I am experiencing something that I never used to experience: I buy women's socks, which usually are the size I need, or even a little bit bigger. After a while, they tend to shrink to a child's size. The store takes them back, but I'm still without socks.

-- Katie, via email

DEAR READER: Katie, I'm not sure why this is happening, but here are a few hints to consider:

• Buy socks that aren't made of cotton, since cotton shrinks.

• If you like cotton, then consider hand-washing them or washing them in cold water. Then "hand stretch" and let them dry naturally.

• If you must dry electronically, stretch them before drying, and then dry on the coolest cycle.

DEAR HELOISE: Every morning, my husband uses a small paper cup to rinse and take his morning "cocktail" of supplements. That's 365 cups per year from one person alone.

Most days I like to have a pudding or gelatin snack for a quick dessert. I used to simply recycle the containers, but now I clean and dry them for him to reuse during his morning routine. He actually likes them better, because they're sturdier and he can use them multiple times.

-- Harriet K. in San Antonio

