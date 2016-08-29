Executive director of Arkansas Sheriff's Association dies after cancer battle

The executive director of the Arkansas Sheriff's Association died Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 63.

Ronnie Baldwin, a former Cross County sheriff, died from pneumonia after being diagnosed cancer that later spread to his brain and spine, said Mike Godfrey, deputy director of the association.

Godfrey said calls of support were pouring into the office from around Arkansas and the country. He said Baldwin was well-known in the law enforcement community for his dedication to his work.

"Nobody outworked Ronnie Baldwin," Godfrey said. "He loved what he did and I think that's one of the things that kept him motivated" after he got sick.

Godfrey said Baldwin continued to work until he had to travel for treatments about two months ago. And even then, he stayed involved remotely.

"Even if he wasn't at the office, he was still working," Godfrey said. "I would go see him at the hospital and it was work first and then visiting after."

In a statement, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge remembered Baldwin as a "selfless public servant."

“He was a fighter, and I am saddened to learn of his passing," Rutledge said. "... I join with the law enforcement community, the people of Cross County and many others in mourning the passing of this kind-hearted man, and I extend my thoughts and prayers to his wife, Martha, his family, friends and fellow officers.”