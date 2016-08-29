Eldridge, Arkansas Democrats back medical marijuana

Former federal prosecutor Conner Eldridge, a Democrat, makes a formal announcement that he is entering the race for U.S. Senate in Augusta, Ark., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015.

LITTLE ROCK — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Conner Eldridge says he supports legalizing medical marijuana, backing the idea days after Arkansas Democrats endorsed making the drug available to some patients.

The former federal prosecutor Monday said he backs developing a "responsible" medical marijuana program in Arkansas and nationally. Eldridge's comments come after state Democrats on Saturday approved a platform that includes supporting legalizing medical marijuana for a variety of "severe health issues" including cancer and epilepsy.

Both Eldridge and the state party stopped short of endorsing competing medical marijuana ballot measures. Arkansas voters narrowly rejected legalizing medical marijuana in 2012. Eldridge is running against Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

The state Republican Party's platform opposes decriminalizing marijuana.

